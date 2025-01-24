Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

