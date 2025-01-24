Conway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conway Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,850.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,938.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.