Cordel Group (LON:CRDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cordel Group (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cordel Group had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%.

Cordel Group Price Performance

CRDL stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 3,527,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Cordel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.94.

Get Cordel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Andrew Davis acquired 71,367 shares of Cordel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.69 ($6,170.57). 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cordel Group Company Profile

Cordel produces specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector, employing sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

Further information on the Company is available at: www.cordel.ai

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.