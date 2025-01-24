Cormark Upgrades Americas Silver (TSE:USA) to Moderate Buy

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$195.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

