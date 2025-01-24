Cormark Weighs in on Americas Silver FY2027 Earnings

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%.

USA stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

