Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,138 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

AVUS stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

