Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 84,617 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.