Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6,635.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,391,454 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,751,000.

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

