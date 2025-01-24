Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,745 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 448.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

