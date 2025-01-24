Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPYV stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

