Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 319.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,272,000 after buying an additional 3,047,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,846,000 after buying an additional 2,359,538 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,821,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after buying an additional 2,084,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

