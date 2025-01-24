Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,282,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.