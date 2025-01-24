Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTCS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

