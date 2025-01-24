Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1445275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

CSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cosan by 187.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cosan by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

