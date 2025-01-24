Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 300,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,021,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cosan

Cosan Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cosan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.