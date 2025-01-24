Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BASE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,407.86. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $58,334.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,320.06. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $252,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 27.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,233 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 118,372 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 56.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 357,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.79. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

