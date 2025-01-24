Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.40. Critical Metals shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 41,843 shares traded.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
