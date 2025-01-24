Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,563 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 110.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Crown by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $98.46.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

