Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 289 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

