Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $228,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,806,000 after buying an additional 1,478,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 674.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216,300 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $4,158,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

