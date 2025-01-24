Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

