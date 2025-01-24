Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,487 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

