Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.