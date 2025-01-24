Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,464 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.7 %

IHG opened at $132.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.