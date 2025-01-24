CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 53,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $377.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 740.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.