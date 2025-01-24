Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 544,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 662,042 shares.The stock last traded at $5.14 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.