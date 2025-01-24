CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

