CX Institutional Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 405,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

