CX Institutional Has $7.24 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $217.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average is $211.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

