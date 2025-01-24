CX Institutional Has $8.50 Million Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.88% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,371.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.