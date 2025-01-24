CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Shares of HON opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

