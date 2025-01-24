D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

