DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $73.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $69.98 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,334,000 after buying an additional 193,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 79.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 588,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Banner by 18.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 123,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

