Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

