Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

