Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,998 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV stock opened at $223.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average is $210.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.