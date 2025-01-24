Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,624 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

