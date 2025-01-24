Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,231 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

