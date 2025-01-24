Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.