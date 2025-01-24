Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 195,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,271 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,565.3% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 115,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,194 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.