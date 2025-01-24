Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $684,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.