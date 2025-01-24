Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.09 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

