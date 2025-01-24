Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 26.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $6,719,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

