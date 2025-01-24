Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 384 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

