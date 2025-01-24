Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $218.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $123.33 and a 12 month high of $218.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $269,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.