Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.38. 105,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 826,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 1,626,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,283,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 317,952 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

