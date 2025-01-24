Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FUL has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

