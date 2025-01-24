Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.63 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $147.93 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $182.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.