Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.