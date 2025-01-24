Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 796,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

